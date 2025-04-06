In a significant gesture, Sri Lanka today released 14 Indian fishermen, to coincide with the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the island.



The release followed detailed discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (5), during which the long-standing issue of fishermen’s arrests was reportedly taken up.



Prime Minister Modi, during his remarks at a joint media briefing, said, “We discussed the fishermen’s issues. We agreed that we should move forward in this matter with a humane approach. We stressed the immediate release of the fishermen and the return of their boats.”



Sri Lanka Navy continues to arrest Indian fishermen, primarily from Tamil Nadu, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.



Since the beginning of 2025, 119 Indian fishermen and 16 fishing boats have reportedly been apprehended by authorities.



Addressing a press conference following the talks, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “We have been informed that the Sri Lankan authorities have taken a decision to release 11 fishermen imminently, and perhaps a few more in the coming days.”



“This was a subject that was discussed in considerable detail between the two sides. As the Prime Minister himself said during his remarks, there was an emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides,” Misri added.

The release of the 14 Indian fishermen comes amid a series of key diplomatic and developmental engagements during Prime Minister Modi’s visit, which included the signing of seven Memoranda of Understating.



The Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Modi left the island after concluding his engagements in Anuradhapura this morning.