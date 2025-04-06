Modi proposes to exhibit relics of Lord Buddha discovered in Gujarat

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has proposed to exhibit sacred relics of the Lord Buddha that were discovered in the 1960s in Gujarat.

Indian Prime Modi along with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid homage to the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura this morning (6) and received blessings.

Following his visit to the sacred site, Prime Minister Modi proceeded to the Udamaluwa, where he had an audience with the Chief Incumbent and Chief Sanghanayake of Nuwarakalaviya, Most Venerable Dr. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thera, for a cordial discussion.

During the meeting, the Indian Prime Minister had shared that relics of the Lord Buddha were discovered during excavations conducted in his home state of Gujarat in the 1960s.

Prime Minister Modi had stated that he would discuss with the President the possibility of exhibiting these sacred relics in Sri Lanka, according to a statement by the President’s Media Division.

Responding to a request made by Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thera to develop Bodh Gaya as a spiritual city, Prime Minister Modi assured that he would take the necessary steps after discussions with President Dissanayake and work towards making it a reality.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit further reinforces the concept of “Friendship of Centuries, Commitment to a Prosperous Future,” symbolizing the deep cultural and spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka, the PMD added.

The Prime Minister also left a commemorative note in the special guest book at the site. In addition, he formally inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Makara Thorana’ within the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi premises.