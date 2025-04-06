Steps will be taken to digitalize the entire government hospital system in the country, in a short period of time, aiming to provide efficient and high-quality healthcare services to the public, Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, said.

According to Minister Jayatissa, the government’s objective is to offer the highest standard of care, welcoming environment for those seeking medical treatment, while also making hospitals comfortable and accessible for citizens.



The Minister made these remarks during a ceremony to officially declare open the Health Information Technology System at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children (LRH) in Colombo, as well as to upgrade the Histopathology Laboratory.



The Minister also highlighted the government’s aim to digitize the entire public service, making it more convenient and efficient for the general public.



The Health Minister added that efforts would be made to focus on using technology to manage the data of over 150,000 healthcare workers, developing more integrated digital health records, and streamlining the drug supply network with technology.