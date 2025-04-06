The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasuriya, has recommended to the National Police Commission that the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police Station be transferred to enable an impartial inquiry into the death of a youth in police custody in the early hours of April 2, 2025.

Furthermore, the Acting IGP has taken steps to suspend a Police Sergeant and a Police Constable (PC) attached to Welikada Police, according to the Police Media Division.