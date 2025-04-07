Heavy rainfall likely in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Western province and Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Heavy rainfall of above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Ampara District, the Met Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, it added.

Meanwhile, on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year.



The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (07) are Colombo, Awissawella, Talawakelle, Dimbula, Galakumbura and Dambagalla at about 12:12 noon.