LG Polls: EC to hand over postal ballots to Dept. of Posts

The Election Commission has stated that arrangements will be made to hand over the reserved packets containing the registered postal ballot papers for 114 Local Government institutions to the Postal Department today (07).

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, stated that, following the judicial process, necessary steps will be taken to distribute postal ballots to the remaining Local Government institutions.

Meanwhile, Post Master General S. R. W. M. R. P. Sathkumara confirmed that all preparations are in place to receive the packets containing registered postal ballots for the 2025 Local Government Elections.

In response to a query by ‘Ada Derana,’ Sathkumara mentioned that the distribution of postal ballots will begin either this afternoon or tomorrow (08).

Additionally, the Department of Government Printing stated that all postal ballot papers for all Local Government institutions have been printed.

Government Printer Pradeep Pushpakumara further added that the relevant postal ballots have been handed over to the Election Commission.