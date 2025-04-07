World Health Day commemorated today

World Health Day commemorated today

April 7, 2025   09:51 am

The World Health Day is commemorated today.
 
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared April 7 as the ‘World Health Day’ in order to work with government and stakeholders to share useful information and to promote healthy living.
 
This year’s theme for the World Health Day is “Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.”
 
As part of this year’s commemoration, the WHO will urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being.

The Ministry of Health also has organized several events to commemorate World Health Day.

 

