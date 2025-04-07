CAA to inspect food outlets that cater to long-distance bus passengers

April 7, 2025   10:14 am

Bus operators have urged health authorities to inspect the quality of food and other services provided by outlets that are used by long-distance passenger transport buses.

They highlight that numerous complaints have been received regarding substandard food, unsanitary facilities and poorly maintained toilets at these outlets.

Commenting on the issue, the Chairman of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne stated that concerns related to food and beverage quality have persisted for many years.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced plans to take action against owners of such establishments following complaints about high food prices at restaurants catering to long-distance bus passengers.

In response to inquiries made by Ada Derana, CAA Director of Information Asela Bandara stated that complaints have also been received regarding the failure to display the prices of food and beverage, as well as the sale of items at inflated rates.

Bandara further noted that these restaurants will be inspected, and legal action will be taken against violators during raids, particularly in the upcoming festive season.

