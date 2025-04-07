Namal Rajapaksa arrives at CID to record statement

April 7, 2025   10:16 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department to record a statement, Ada Derana reporter said.   
 
MP Namal Rajapaksa said he was summoned to the CID to record a statement pertaining to his grandmother Daisy Forest, who was recently arrested and produced in court.

The Parliamentarian added that appearing before the CID has become a regular occurrence for him.

