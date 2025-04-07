CSE temporarily halts regular trading

CSE temporarily halts regular trading

April 7, 2025   10:27 am

Regular trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange has been temporarily halted due to the S&P SL20 index dropping over 5 per cent from the previous close.

The market has been halted for 30 minutes, the CSE said.

Accordingly, the market was halted for sixteen minutes from 9.51 a.m. to 10.07 a.m. and the CSE conducted an Auction Session for a duration of fourteen minutes from 10.07 a.m. to 10.21 a.m. 

Thereafter, the Regular Trading session re-commenced at 10.21 a.m.

S&P SL20 index fell 240.45 points or 5.3% to 4,292.90 and the All Share Price Index (ASPI) also fell 4.16% or 639.01 points in early trade to 14,734.34, the CSE added. 

Trading at CSE is suspended if stocks fall below 5 per cent from previous close which triggers the circuit breaker set out by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Asian markets plunged, deepening a global stocks rout triggered by US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei fell by more than 8% shortly after opening.
The share average, which tracks 225 of the country’s most valuable companies, has fallen below the 33,000 level for the first time since August 2024, according to Reuters. 

The broader Topix index last traded more than 7.5% lower, recovering from its steepest losses.

Asian markets are tracking the worst two-day stretche for Wall Street stocks in five years. US stock futures plunged Sunday evening after two sessions of sell-offs that wiped away over $5.4 trillion in market value.

Global investors have rejected President Trump’s massive tariff regime, some of which went into effect on Saturday morning and even larger tariffs are set to launch on Wednesday. China retaliated fiercely on Friday, imposing a 34% tariff on all US goods, raising fears of an escalating and damaging trade war.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)

'India has been a true friend at every step of Sri Lanka's development'' - PM Modi (English)

'India has been a true friend at every step of Sri Lanka's development'' - PM Modi (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake needs to rectify JVP's mistake first  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President Dissanayake needs to rectify JVP's mistake first  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President Dissanayake and Indian PM Modi hold high-level bilateral talks (English)

President Dissanayake and Indian PM Modi hold high-level bilateral talks (English)

Court order preventing protests issued against FSP and IUSF members (English)

Court order preventing protests issued against FSP and IUSF members (English)