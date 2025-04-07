Mahinda Rajapaksa is in good health, confirms Namal amid rumors

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa dismissed recent rumors circulating on social media regarding the health of his father, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Speaking to the media after arriving at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (April 7), Namal Rajapaksa clarified that the former President is in good health and has not been hospitalized as claimed in social media reports.

“Despite what was being said on social media, he was at home and everything was fine when I went home,” he said, addressing speculation that the former President had been admitted to hospital due to an illness.

MP Namal Rajapaksa said he was summoned to the CID this morning to record a statement pertaining to his grandmother Daisy Forest, who was recently arrested and released on bail.

The Parliamentarian added that appearing before the CID has become a regular occurrence for him.