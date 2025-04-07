Sri Lanka records nearly 230,000 tourist arrivals in March

Sri Lanka has welcomed 229,298 tourists in the month of March, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) confirmed.



The highest number of tourist arrivals for the month of March was recorded between March 01 and 07, with 53,113 tourists visiting the island.



Meanwhile, India continues to remain in the top spot among source markets with 39,212 tourists, while Russia trails behind with 29,177 tourists during the month of March.



A significant number of tourist arrivals was also reported from the United Kingdom, Germany, France and China.



Sri Lanka has so far attracted 722,276 tourists during the first three months of 2025 as the country targets 3 million visitors this year.