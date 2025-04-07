Namal leaves CID after recording brief statement

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after recording a brief statement, Ada Derana reporter said.

MP Namal Rajapaksa appeared before the CID this morning to record a statement pertaining to his grandmother Daisy Forest, who was recently arrested over money laundering charges and later granted bail.

Speaking to media, the Parliamentarian said appearing before the CID has now become a regular occurrence for him.