Sri Lanka and India must continue expanding defence and security collaboration: Dy. Minister

April 7, 2025   01:07 pm

Sri Lanka and India must continue expanding the defence and security collaboration, particularly in addressing emerging threats such as maritime security challenges, drug trafficking, transnational crimes, and climate change, says Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara. 

The Defence Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of working closely with India to navigate the challenges of the 21st century. 

Deputy Minister Aruna Jayasekara made these remarks during his visit to the Indian Naval Ship ‘Sahyadri’ at the Colombo Port.

Speaking further, Jayasekara said that the Indian Ocean remains a strategic lifeline for global commerce, necessitating collaborative efforts to combat security threats. 

“We deeply appreciate India’s unwavering support in strengthening Sri Lanka’s maritime capabilities, ensuring safer seas for both our nations and beyond,” he added.

The Deputy Minister also acknowledged India’s continued assistance in infrastructure development, capacity building, and humanitarian efforts that have played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s progress.

The Commanders of the Sri Lanka Army and Navy, members of the diplomatic corps, senior military officers and Defence Attachés from India, USA, Australia, Japan, Russia and Bangladesh, were among those present at the event held onboard the ship.

