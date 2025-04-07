Legal challenges to delay elections for several LG bodies?

Legal challenges to delay elections for several LG bodies?

April 7, 2025   01:58 pm

The National Election Commission must conduct elections for all local government bodies before June 2, Rohana Hettiarachchi, Executive Director of People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) said.

Hettiarachchi said the Local Government Election will be held on 6 May as scheduled, however there is a possibility of the election being delayed for some local government bodies due to legal challenges.

He said if courts take a considerable time to hear and pronounce judgments on the challenges made by parties, elections for such local government bodies will be delayed.

PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi said regardless of the issues, the Election Commission is bound by law to conclude the election before June 2.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has stated that arrangements will be made to hand over the reserved packets containing the registered postal ballot papers for 114 local government institutions to the Postal Department today (07).

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, stated that, following the judicial process, necessary steps will be taken to distribute postal ballots to the remaining local government institutions.

