EC notified of vacant MP seat after Kosala Nuwans death

April 7, 2025   02:21 pm

The Parliament of Sri Lanka has informed the Election Commission in writing that a parliamentary seat has fallen vacant following the demise of National People’s Power (NPP) Kegalle District MP Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera, the Communications Department of Parliament said.

Acting Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne has informed the Chairman of the Election Commission about the vacancy, in terms of the provisions of Article 66(a) of the Constitution with effect from 6 April 2025.

The notification has been made in terms of Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, as amended by the Elections (Special Provisions) Act, No. 35 of 1988.

NPP Kegalle District MP Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera passed away yesterday (6) due to a sudden heart attack.

He passed away at the age of 38 while receiving treatment at the Karawanella Hospital.

