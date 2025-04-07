Election-related complaints climb ahead of 2025 LG Polls

A total of nine new complaints have been reported in relation to acts of violence and violations of election laws pertaining with the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election, according to Police.

The Police Headquarters stated that the relevant complaints were received yesterday (06).

A complaint related to verbally abusing an individual has been lodged with the Tissamaharama Police Station.

Additionally, complaints related to flouting of election laws have been lodged with the Matugama, Baduraliya, Aluthgama, Kalutara South, Mulleriyawa, Kelaniya, and Ragama police stations.

The Police Headquarters added that the complaints include holding motorcycle parades, promoting political parties through the launch of water projects, conducting ‘dansals,’ and illegally displaying posters and cutouts.