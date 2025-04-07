ASPI drops over 700 points to fall below 15,000-mark

April 7, 2025   03:52 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) dropped below the 15,000-point mark after losing more than 700 points during today’s trading.
 
The ASPI closed at 14,660.45 at the end of trading today, dropping by 712.9 points (-4.64%).
 
Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 dropped 264.57 points (-5.84%) to close at 4,268.78 points.
 
Regular trading at the CSE was halted for 30 minutes this morning after the S&P SL20 index dropped over 5 per cent from the previous close.
 
The day’s turnover was Rs. 6.4 billion, according to the Colombo Stock Exchange.

 

