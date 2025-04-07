Met Dept. issues warning for severe lightning in three provinces

April 7, 2025   03:54 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology warns.

There is a possibility of temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.  

The general public has also been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department urged the public to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

The public has also been advised not to use wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

