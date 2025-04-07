The Census of Population and Housing 2024 has found that the latest population of Sri Lanka is 21,763,170.

According to the latest data, which was released today (07), this census has shown an increase of 1,403,731 compared to the population reported in the Census of Population and Housing 2012.

The enumeration stage of the Census of Population and Housing 2024, the 15th census in Sri Lanka’s series of censuses, was conducted from October 2024 to the second week of February 2025. The census moment was 00:00 hours on 19 December 2024.

During the 2001-2012 inter-census period, the average annual population growth rate was 0.7 percent. For the 2012-2024 inter-census period, the average annual population growth rate is 0.5 percent. This indicates that while the population growth rate in Sri Lanka has slowed, the population continues to increase.

Meanwhile, the latest census has found that when considering the population by province in Sri Lanka, the Western Province has the highest population, accounting for 28.1% of the total, while the Northern Province has the lowest, with 5.3% of the total population.

When considering the population distribution at the district level, Gampaha District has reported the highest population, with 2,433,685 persons. Colombo District follows, with a population of 2,374,461.

Together, only these two districts have a population of over 2 million, the census report indicated.

Apart from Gampaha and Colombo districts, the highest population is reported from Kurunegala (1,760,829), Kandy (1,461,269), Kalutara (1,305,552), Ratnapura (1,145,138), and Galle (1,096,585) districts respectively, with each of these districts reporting a population of more than one million.

As in the previous censuses, districts with the lowest population in the country this time are Mullaitivu (122,542), Mannar (123,674), Kilinochchi (136,434) and Vavuniya (172,257) districts in the Northern Province.

The highest annual growth rate of 2.23% has been reported from Mullaitivu district. The lowest annual growth rate is recorded in Vavuniya District (0.01%).

As in previous censuses, the highest population density of 3,549 persons per square kilometer is reported in Colombo District, while the lowest population density is reported in Mullaitivu District, which has a population density of 50 persons per square kilometer.

In the meantime, the highest number of persons living outdoors without a place of usual residence, identified as roofless, at 841, was reported from the Western Province, as per the latest census data.

The lowest number of roofless persons, which was 73, has been reported from the Eastern Province.

The highest number of roofless persons has been reported in Colombo District, where 536 persons were recorded. Similarly, no roofless persons were reported from the Kilinochchi District in the Northern Province.