President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held discussions with the representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this morning (07) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussions were centred on the preliminary review associated with the fourth tranche of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement with the IMF, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

Key focus areas included Sri Lanka’s progress thus far under the IMF-supported programme and the next steps required to achieve the country’s future economic targets, the statement mentioned.

Both parties also exchanged views on emerging economic challenges, particularly in light of new trade tariffs proposed by the United States and their potential implications for Sri Lanka.

The IMF delegation was led by Deputy Director for the Asia and Pacific Department Sanjaya Panth and included Senior Mission Chiefs Peter Breuer and Evan Papageorgiou, according to the PMD.

Representing the Government of Sri Lanka were Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Finance & Planning Harshana Suriyapperuma, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena.