President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review

April 7, 2025   05:21 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held discussions with the representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this morning (07) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussions were centred on the preliminary review associated with the fourth tranche of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement with the IMF, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

Key focus areas included Sri Lanka’s progress thus far under the IMF-supported programme and the next steps required to achieve the country’s future economic targets, the statement mentioned.

Both parties also exchanged views on emerging economic challenges, particularly in light of new trade tariffs proposed by the United States and their potential implications for Sri Lanka.

The IMF delegation was led by Deputy Director for the Asia and Pacific Department Sanjaya Panth and included Senior Mission Chiefs Peter Breuer and Evan Papageorgiou, according to the PMD.

Representing the Government of Sri Lanka were Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Finance & Planning Harshana Suriyapperuma, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)

'India has been a true friend at every step of Sri Lanka's development'' - PM Modi (English)

'India has been a true friend at every step of Sri Lanka's development'' - PM Modi (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake needs to rectify JVP's mistake first  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President Dissanayake needs to rectify JVP's mistake first  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President Dissanayake and Indian PM Modi hold high-level bilateral talks (English)

President Dissanayake and Indian PM Modi hold high-level bilateral talks (English)