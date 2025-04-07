Sri Lankas Foreign Minister meets US envoy to discuss new trade tariffs

Sri Lankas Foreign Minister meets US envoy to discuss new trade tariffs

April 7, 2025   07:26 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has held a discussion with United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung regarding the new trade tariffs imposed on the country’s exports to the US.

Posting on ‘X’, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung stated that the discussion was focused on rebalancing Sri Lanka’s trading relationship with the US, and emphasized the importance of reciprocal treatment for US exports.

Furthermore, the US Ambassador noted: “A fair, balanced trade relationship supports economic growth, creates jobs, and strengthens industries in both our countries.”

