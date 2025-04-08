IMF appoints new mission chief for Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Evan Papageorgiou as the new Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, succeeding Peter Breuer, who concluded his tenure after playing a key role in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery efforts.

Breuer served as the IMF Mission Chief during a crucial phase when Sri Lanka faced its worst economic crisis in decades. He led negotiations on the $3 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program approved in March 2023 and oversaw the first three reviews of the program.

His leadership was instrumental in advancing discussions on debt restructuring and macroeconomic reforms aimed at restoring stability and growth.

Evan Papageorgiou, who takes over the role, is a Deputy Division Chief in the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department. He brings extensive experience in economic policy and IMF operations in the region.

Papageorgiou will now lead the Fund’s ongoing engagement with Sri Lanka as it continues implementing reforms under the EFF program.