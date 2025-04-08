Two including shooter of Devundara double homicide surrender to police

Two suspects linked to the shooting and killing of two young men in front of ‘Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya’ in Devinuwara have been arrested, Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

The suspects, aged 26 and 35, were taken into custody on Sunday (April 7) after surrendering to the Gandara Police through their legal representatives, the police said.

Police Media Spokesman, SSP Buddhika Manathunga said that one of the two arrested suspects have been identified as the main shooter of the crime.

The double homicide occurred on March 21, when two individuals traveling on a motorcycle were gunned down by a group of unidentified assailants who arrived in a van. The shooting took place on Sinhasana Road, directly in front of the historic ‘Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya’.

In a separate incident, another suspect was arrested in connection with a recent shooting in the Hikkaduwa Police Division. The suspect, a 23-year-old resident of Gonapeenuwala, was apprehended in the Ginimellagamaha area on Sunday (7).

According to police, he is believed to have aided and abetted a shooting on the night of April 3, when two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a man and woman standing near a ready-made garment shop in Kumarakanda.

The victims sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the Karapitiya Hospital. The man later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Further investigations into both incidents are ongoing.