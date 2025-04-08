Proceeds of Crime Bill in Parliament today

April 8, 2025   08:57 am

The second reading of the Proceeds of Crime Bill is scheduled to take place in Parliament today.

Parliament will convene at 9.30 a.m.

The notice for the Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove the Inspector-General of Police, Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector-General of Police for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d) and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act is also scheduled to be passed without debate in Parliament today. 

Moreover, Parliament will take up the order under the Code of Criminal Procedure (Special Provisions) Act during today’s sitting, the Communication Department of Parliament said in a statement. 

The second reading of the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill will be taken up tomorrow while the debate on “Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the establishment and maintenance of places of unlawful detention and torture chambers at the Batalanada Housing scheme” which was tabled in Parliament on March 14 will continue on Thursday, the statement added.

