Railway Dept. to operate 10 special trains for New Year

A total of 10 special trains will be in operation for the convenience of those leaving for outstation areas from Colombo in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the Department of Railways said.

Accordingly, special trains will operate to Badulla, Galle, Beliatta, Anuradhapura and Kankesanturai from Colombo.

The general public will be able to reserve tickets via the website of the Railway Department.

The train, referred to as ‘New Year night special’ , will operate between the Colombo Fort and Badulla stations on four days. The train will leave the Fort station at 07.30 p.m. on 11, 12, 19 and 20 April. Subsequently, it will return to Colombo through Kandy.

Meanwhile, a train will leave at 04 a.m. from the Galle station to the Anuradhapura station on 12 and 13 April.

Furthermore, a train will leave for Galle from Colombo at 3 p.m. on 12 and 13 April while a train will operate from Galle to Colombo at 06.10 a.m. on 11, 12, 16 and 21 April.

Special trains will also operate between Colombo and Kankesanturai and Colombo and Beliatta during the New Year period.