President Dissanayake has written to Donald Trump on US tariffs issue - Minister

President Dissanayake has written to Donald Trump on US tariffs issue - Minister

April 8, 2025   12:08 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has personally written to United States President Donald Trump on ways to mitigate the impact and reduce the tariffs imposed recently, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha Fernando announced in Parliament.

Deputy Minister Fernando said the White House has also acknowledged the letter sent by the Head of State.  

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha stressed that the new government is focused on reducing the trade deficit with the United States in response to the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

In response to a question raised by New Democratic Front (NDF) Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake in Parliament today, Deputy Minister Fernando noted that data from the last five years indicate the trade deficit with the US is at 88 per cent.

The Deputy Minister of Economic Development noted that apparel, food and three other items account for 85 per cent of the total exports to the United States.

He said they are subject to tariffs and paratariffs, but the recent levies announced by President Donald Trump were calculated based on the trade deficit between countries and the US.

Deputy Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando defended the actions of the incumbent government saying they took proactive and reactive measures to lessen the adverse impact of the tariffs on local businesses.

The Deputy Minister confirmed another round of discussions will be held tonight (8) with the Office of the US Trade Representatives.  

Deputy Minister Fernando noted that the Sri Lankan Ambassador to the US has been actively discussing with the Trump administration since February this year.

He said discussions were held previously with US representatives where it was acknowledged that the on-going situation is not merely between Sri Lanka and the US.

Deputy Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando said countries like India did not manage to reduce the tariffs as the calculation was made by a common formula.

He said therefore the government will take pragmatic decisions to lessen the impact the tariffs will have on local businesses.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

President receives Census of Population and Housing 2024 report (English)

President receives Census of Population and Housing 2024 report (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review (English)

MP Chamara Sampath further remanded (English)

MP Chamara Sampath further remanded (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)