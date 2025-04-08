Justice Minister moves Proceeds of Crime Bill in Parliament

The Proceeds of Crime Bill was moved in Parliament today.

The second reading of the bill was presented by Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara on behalf of the government.

The Justice Minister also presented the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment), — Bill to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, No. 15 of 1979 during today’s sitting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Dr. Rizvie Salih announced to the House that he had received the decision of the Supreme Court in respect of the Bill titled “Value Added Tax (Amendment)” which was challenged in the Supreme Court in terms of Article 121(1) of the Constitution, the Communications Department of Parliament said.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court has communicated that since both petitioners in S.C. (SD) 05/2025 and S.C. (SD) 06/2025 had opted not to proceed with the matter in view of the undertakings given by the State, the Court had not made a determination on the Constitutionality of the Bill, the Deputy Speaker said.

Furthermore, the Deputy Speaker announced to the House that a Parliament seat has fallen vacant with effect from 6 April 2025 in terms of the provisions of Article 66(a) of the Constitution due to the death of Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera, Member of Parliament of the Kegalle District.

He also conveyed that the vote of condolence in this regard will be presented to Parliament on a future date, the statement added