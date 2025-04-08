Calypso tourist train makes maiden journey from Nanu Oya to Demodara

April 8, 2025   01:06 pm

The newly introduced ‘Calypso tourist train’, designed by Sri Lanka Railways to promote the local tourism industry, commenced its inaugural journey from the Nanu Oya Railway Station to the Demodara Railway Station at 8:10 a.m. today (08).

The train will operate on Tuesdays from Nanu Oya to Demodara, with specially designed coaches to facilitate both local and foreign tourists.

These coaches allow passengers to take photographs of the picturesque waterfalls and other scenic attractions along the route.

One of the coaches is open-roofed and includes a special dining area, providing a unique travel experience.

A fare of Rs. 10,000 is charged per tourist for the journey from Nanu Oya to Demodara.

Following its arrival at Demodara, the train will proceed to Bandarawela and then return from Demodara to Badulla.

According to Additional General Manager – Operations of Sri Lanka Railways, V. S. Polwattage, who participated in the journey, another similar ‘Calypso train’ will be added to the service in the near future.

The Railway Department has already introduced several new trains to support the local tourism industry.

Polwattage further stated that additional trains have been scheduled to accommodate increased passenger demand during the upcoming festive season.

