Distribution of postal ballot papers for 113 LG bodies concludes

The distribution of ballot papers for postal voting for 113 local government bodies has concluded, the National Election Commission has announced.

Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that postal voting will take place as planned for local government bodies that are not affected by legal challenges.

Marking of postal votes for the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election is scheduled to be held on April 22, 23 and 24 at all District Secretariats and election offices.

Those unable to mark postal votes on the aforementioned dates can do so on April 28 and 29, the Election Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal yesterday issued a stay order preventing any further action in relation to the conduct of elections for several local government authorities, including the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

Accordingly, the continuation of activities related to holding elections to elect members to the Colombo Municipal Council and Harispaththuwa, Panwila, Pathadumbara, Udapalatha and Kuliyapitiya Pradeshiya Sabhas has been temporarily suspended through the order.



This order was issued after granting leave to proceed with writ petitions filed by several political parties and independent groups, challenging the rejection of their nominations.

Accordingly, the Court directed that objections to the petitions be filed on or before May 5.

The petitioners were further instructed to file any counter-objections, if necessary, by May 7.

The Appeals Court scheduled the hearing of the petitions for May 16, and ordered that the stay order will remain in effect until that date.

The petitions have been submitted by political parties and independent groups seeking a declaration that the decisions made by the respective returning officers to reject their nomination papers—on the grounds that the submissions were not made within the prescribed time period—are unlawful.

The 2025 Local Government Election is scheduled to be held on 6 May.