Sri Lankan tri-forces team commence relief activities in Myanmar

A specially deployed Sri Lankan Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Team, comprising Tri-Service personnel, has been mobilized in Myanmar to support post-disaster recovery efforts following a powerful earthquake that recently struck the country, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Upon arrival at Yangon International Airport, the team had proceeded to the disaster-stricken region approximately 450 km away and is currently stationed in Nay Pyi Taw province.

On Monday (Apr 7), they were deployed to Pobba Thiri Township to conduct two mobile medical clinics with transport support provided by local authorities, the statement added.

After reaching Pobba Thiri, the team conducted a rapid situational assessment to identify urgent medical needs and has since commenced providing medical services to the affected population. Their efforts are focused on delivering essential healthcare, addressing injuries, and supporting the well-being of communities impacted by the disaster.

The Sri Lankan troops have been commended for their swift response, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to humanitarian service. Their presence reflects Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to regional cooperation and solidarity during times of crisis, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka said it continues to monitor the mission and has reaffirmed its full support, expressing confidence in the contingent’s capacity to provide timely and effective assistance to those in need.

The death toll from Myanmar’s devastating March 28 earthquake has passed 3,600 with scores injured.