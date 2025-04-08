Sri Lankan tri-forces team commence relief activities in Myanmar

Sri Lankan tri-forces team commence relief activities in Myanmar

April 8, 2025   02:42 pm

A specially deployed Sri Lankan Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Team, comprising Tri-Service personnel, has been mobilized in Myanmar to support post-disaster recovery efforts following a powerful earthquake that recently struck the country, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Upon arrival at Yangon International Airport, the team had proceeded to the disaster-stricken region approximately 450 km away and is currently stationed in Nay Pyi Taw province. 

On Monday (Apr 7), they were deployed to Pobba Thiri Township to conduct two mobile medical clinics with transport support provided by local authorities, the statement added.

After reaching Pobba Thiri, the team conducted a rapid situational assessment to identify urgent medical needs and has since commenced providing medical services to the affected population. Their efforts are focused on delivering essential healthcare, addressing injuries, and supporting the well-being of communities impacted by the disaster.

The Sri Lankan troops have been commended for their swift response, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to humanitarian service. Their presence reflects Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to regional cooperation and solidarity during times of crisis, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka said it continues to monitor the mission and has reaffirmed its full support, expressing confidence in the contingent’s capacity to provide timely and effective assistance to those in need.

The death toll from Myanmar’s devastating March 28 earthquake has passed 3,600 with scores injured.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

President receives Census of Population and Housing 2024 report (English)

President receives Census of Population and Housing 2024 report (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review (English)

MP Chamara Sampath further remanded (English)

MP Chamara Sampath further remanded (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)