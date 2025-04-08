Govt. to recruit nearly 19,000 graduates and youth

April 8, 2025   03:13 pm

The proposal to recruit 18,853 graduates and youth to the state service has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet paper in this regard has been submitted following a recommendation issued by a committee headed by the Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, considering vacancies in the state sector, the recruitment will take place without any political interference, said the Cabinet Spokesman Minister Nalinda Jayatissa.  

Speaking during the weekly Cabinet media briefing today (08), Minister Jayatissa said considering the rate of unemployment in the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent political and economic crises, the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as the Minister of Finance allocated Rs. 10 billion through the 2025 budget to provide employment to unemployed graduates and youth.

Accordingly, the recruitment process will take place under the directives of the Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

 

