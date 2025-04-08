Singapores Vitol Asia receives six-month CPC fuel supply deal

April 8, 2025   04:17 pm

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to award a contract to Singapore-based Vitol Asia Ltd. to supply five shipments of 92 octane petrol, over the next six months.
 
A total of seven suppliers had submitted bids to supply shipments of 92 octane petrol to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) from April 15, 2025 to October 14, 2025.

Accordingly, approval has been granted for the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy to award the procurement to the lowest responsive bidder, Vitol Asia Ltd. in Singapore, based on the recommendations of the Standing Procurement Committee and the Special Standing Procurement Committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

