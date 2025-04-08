Motion to appoint committee to remove IGP Tennakoon passed in Parliament

April 8, 2025   06:09 pm

A resolution to appoint a committee of inquiry for the removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from his position as Inspector General of Police (IGP) due to alleged misconduct and abuse of power, was passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

A total of 151 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favor of the resolution, with none voting against it.

The motion was presented by National People’s Power MP Lakmali Hemachandra.

While expressing her views in Parliament, the MP proposed that a committee of inquiry be appointed to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from his position as IGP on the grounds of misconduct and abuse of office.

Accordingly, the Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d) and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act was unanimously passed without a debate in Parliament today.

