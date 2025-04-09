Fairly heavy showers expected in some places today

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Southern province today (09).

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas over the island during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department noted.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of Western province and Puttalam district in the morning too.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy rainfall of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Sothern, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces, according to the Met. Department.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (09) are Uyangalla, Arangala, Kongahawela, Moragahakanda and Batticaloa at about 12.12 noon, according to the department.