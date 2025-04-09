Urban schools face severe A/L teacher shortage?

Urban schools face severe A/L teacher shortage?

April 9, 2025   07:42 am

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) raised alarm over a critical shortage of teachers for the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) in schools across the country, particularly in urban national schools.

Union Secretary Joseph Stalin stated that the government has failed to implement any concrete plans to address the shortage, despite consistent claims that the education sector is lacking approximately 30,000 teachers.

“The government keeps repeating there’s a shortage, but there’s no action to recruit teachers. National schools in cities like Colombo are severely affected—especially when it comes to A/L classes. Existing teachers are burdened with excessive workloads, and there’s a dire need for English medium graduates in science and mathematics, as well as qualified IT teachers”, Stalin stressed.

He described the situation as a “serious crisis” that threatens the quality of education for thousands of students preparing for university entrance.

Meanwhile, Director of the Postgraduate Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Peradeniya Prof. Wasantha Athukorala pointed to the booming informal tutoring sector as a direct consequence of these teacher shortages.

“Over Rs. 200 billion is now circulating in the tutoring industry,” he revealed, citing the growing dependence of students and parents on private tuition to fill the gaps left by the formal education system.

Prof. Athukorala also criticized the 2025 budget, saying it failed to address the longstanding issues in the education sector.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)