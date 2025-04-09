Keheliya arrives at CID

Keheliya arrives at CID

April 9, 2025   09:22 am

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement.

The former Health Minister appeared before the CID to provide a further statement on the alleged import of substandard human Immunoglobulin vials, Ada Derana reporter said.

Rambukwella and several other suspects, implicated in the case over alleged importation of substandard human immunoglobulin vials, are currently out on bail.
 
The CID arrested Rambukwella over his alleged complicity in the procurement of substandard IVIG vials in February last year.
 
Prior to the apprehension of Rambukwella, seven arrests had been made in connection with the alleged drug procurement scam.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)