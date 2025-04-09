Over 304kg of Kerala cannabis seized in Kilinochchi

An individual has been arrested for the possession of over 304kg of Kerala cannabis valued at Rs. 121 million in Kilinochchi.

A coordinated operation conducted by the Navy and Police STF in the sea and beach areas of Uduththurei, Kilinochchi yesterday (08) resulted in the seizure of about 304kg and 600g of Kerala cannabis, the Navy said in a statement.

The operation also led to the seizure of a dinghy.

The suspect was identified as a resident of Mulliyan, aged 41.

The suspect, together with Kerala cannabis and the dinghy was handed over to the Marudankerni Police for further legal action.