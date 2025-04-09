Namal Rajapaksa meets Indian PM Modi

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (08).

The meeting has taken place on the sidelines of the ‘Rising Bharat’ Summit 2025 held in India.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) Rajapaksa said that India has reached greater heights in the modern world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership with India’s economy rapidly growing further.

MP Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, addressed the ‘Rising Bharat’ Summit in India yesterday (April 8), joining a distinguished lineup of regional and global leaders.

The summit also featured a keynote address by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Premier Modi also visited Sri Lanka last week on a two-day state visit.