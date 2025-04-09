Appeal applications on Grade 06 admissions accepted online from today

Appeal applications for Grade 6 student admissions, based on the results of the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, will be accepted online starting today (09), the Ministry of Education has announced.

Accordingly, applications can be submitted from today (9) to April 30, 2025, via the official portal: http://g6application.moe.gov.lk.

Applicants are permitted to submit appeals for a maximum of three schools, it said.

The Ministry added that further information and detailed instructions regarding the submission process can be obtained from the official website of the Ministry of Education: www.moe.gov.lk.