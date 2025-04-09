LG Polls: 13 candidates arrested for violating election laws

April 9, 2025   11:40 am

A total of 13 candidates contesting the upcoming Local Government Election have been arrested for flouting election laws since 3 March, Police said.

Furthermore, 42 political party supporters and 11 vehicles have also been taken into Police custody.

A complaint on a violent incident and 12 incidents of election law violations have also been reported to Police between 6 a.m. yesterday (08) and 6.00 a.m. this morning.

Based on a complaint, a candidate has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a total of 24 violent incidents and 99 election law violations have been filed with Police since 3 March.

