Police discover 200 kg of Kerala cannabis in lorry transporting fish
April 9, 2025 01:42 pm
Two individuals have been apprehended while transporting a stock of Kerala cannabis valued at over Rs. 55 million in a lorry.
The suspects have been taken into custody in Pitipana, Negombo, and according to Police, both individuals are residents of Mannar.
The stock of Kerala cannabis has been smuggled under the pretext of transporting fish.
The Dungalpitiya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.