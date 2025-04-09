Court orders to exhume remains of youth who died under Welikada Police custody

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) to exhume the remains of the youth who died while in the custody of Welikada Police.

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer was ordered to conduct a full post-mortem examination on the youth’s remains through a committee comprising of three specialist doctors and to submit a report to the court.

This order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera today (09), after considering an appeal made by the aggrieved party.

The youth reportedly sustained fatal injuries while in the custody of the Welikada Police in the early hours of April 02, 2025.

He was subsequently admitted to the National Institute of Mental Health in Angoda, where he succumbed to his injuries.