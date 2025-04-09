Court orders to exhume remains of youth who died under Welikada Police custody

Court orders to exhume remains of youth who died under Welikada Police custody

April 9, 2025   02:22 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) to exhume the remains of the youth who died while in the custody of Welikada Police.

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer was ordered to conduct a full post-mortem examination on the youth’s remains through a committee comprising of three specialist doctors and to submit a report to the court.

This order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera today (09), after considering an appeal made by the aggrieved party.

The youth reportedly sustained fatal injuries while in the custody of the Welikada Police in the early hours of April 02, 2025. 

He was subsequently admitted to the National Institute of Mental Health in Angoda, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin