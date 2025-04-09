Ex-Auditor General says state officials also involved in corruption

Ex-Auditor General says state officials also involved in corruption

April 9, 2025   02:37 pm

Government servants are also partly responsible for some of the corruption reported within state institutions, says outgoing Auditor General Chulantha Wickramaratne.
 
The 41st Auditor General of Sri Lanka, Chulantha Wickramaratne retired from service yesterday (8).
 
Speaking to media during an event held in Colombo, Chulantha Wickramaratne said hearings conducted by the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) have revealed some of the state officials are also complicit in corruption.
 
The former Auditor General noted that regardless of what politicians direct, state officials are bound to abide by the country’s law.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin