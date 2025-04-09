Ex-Auditor General says state officials also involved in corruption

Government servants are also partly responsible for some of the corruption reported within state institutions, says outgoing Auditor General Chulantha Wickramaratne.



The 41st Auditor General of Sri Lanka, Chulantha Wickramaratne retired from service yesterday (8).



Speaking to media during an event held in Colombo, Chulantha Wickramaratne said hearings conducted by the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) have revealed some of the state officials are also complicit in corruption.



The former Auditor General noted that regardless of what politicians direct, state officials are bound to abide by the country’s law.