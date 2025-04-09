Fairer trade dynamic can fuel economic growth, job creation  US Ambassador

April 9, 2025   02:46 pm

A fairer trade dynamic can fuel economic growth and job creation for both Sri Lanka and the United States, says US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Julie Chung said she held productive discussions with Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa today (09).

She noted discussions centered around ways to advance a more balanced U.S.-Sri Lanka trade relationship.

 

