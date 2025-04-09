Constable attached to State Intelligence Service arrested

April 9, 2025   07:21 pm

A Police Constable (PC) attached to the State Intelligence Service (SIS) has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrested individual is a PC from the District Intelligence Bureau in Karadiyanaru, which is attached to the SIS.

The constable has been arrested in connection with investigations into the murder of two police officers attached to the Vavunathivu Police Station in 2018, which is suspected to have been carried out by supporters of NTJ leader Zahran Hashim, who was behind the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The investigation into the murder has uncovered that the arrested constable had acted in a manner that misled investigations regarding the murder.

The CID is conducting further investigations into the incident.

