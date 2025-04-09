Health officials urge caution as mosquito-borne diseases on the rise in Sri Lanka

Health officials urge the public to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms linked to mosquito-borne diseases, as cases of Chikungunya, dengue, and malaria are back on the rise in Sri Lanka.

Officials warn that the global spread of Chikungunya — now reported in over 115 countries — is also being observed locally. So far, 190 suspected cases have been reported in Sri Lanka, of which 65 have been clinically confirmed.

The highest number of cases has been recorded from the Western Province.

Medical professionals stress that with the current increase in mosquito populations, proactive measures are essential to control the spread. They recommend eliminating mosquito breeding grounds as a key step in prevention.

Meanwhile, health authorities are also battling a resurgence of dengue.

At the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital, 87 individuals, including 37 staff members, are currently being treated for the disease. In response, urgent cleaning operations are reportedly underway at the hospital premises and surrounding areas.

In a separate development, a confirmed case of malaria has been detected at the Horana District Hospital. The patient, a resident of Ellakanda in Horana, had recently returned to the country from overseas.

According to the Kalutara Malaria Control Unit, while no primary vector mosquitoes were found in the area, secondary vector species were detected.

The Health Entomology Division has since launched an awareness campaign in the neighborhood, educating residents and distributing mosquito nets as a preventive measure.

Although Sri Lanka was declared malaria-free in 2016, the National Malaria Control Campaign has reported 14 cases so far this year — all involving Sri Lankans returning from abroad.