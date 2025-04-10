Special security measures in place for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Special security measures in place for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

April 10, 2025   08:22 am

Sri Lanka Police have launched a comprehensive security operation ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, aimed at ensuring public safety during the festive season.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that over 35,000 police officers have been deployed across the country as part of the special security program. 

Additionally, intelligence officers in civilian attire have been stationed in densely populated urban areas to monitor and deter any potential threats, according to police.

In Colombo alone, approximately 6,000 officers—including traffic police—have been assigned to bolster security and manage the expected increase in movement and gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has intensified its island-wide inspections of festive sales. The authority announced that legal action has been taken against 36 traders for allegedly misleading consumers, in violation of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act. These traders were reportedly engaged in unethical practices related to the sale of clothing, footwear, and electronic appliances.

The CAA emphasized that inspections will continue throughout the New Year period to ensure compliance and protect consumer rights.

Health officials have also issued a safety advisory, urging the public to exercise caution with fireworks during New Year celebrations. Pediatrician Dr. Anusha Thennekumbura warned that children are particularly vulnerable to firework-related injuries and stressed the importance of adult supervision and responsible use.

