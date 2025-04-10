Trial phase for card payments in expressways begins

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation has announced that a pilot project enabling card payments on expressways will be launched this week.

According to the Ministry, the trial run will initially be implemented at the Kottawa and Kadawatha interchanges. Commuters using these interchanges will be able to make payments via debit and credit cards, as well as through QR code scanning.

Following the successful completion of the pilot phase, the Ministry aims to roll out card payment facilities across all expressways in Sri Lanka by May.