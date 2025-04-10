Trial phase for card payments in expressways begins

Trial phase for card payments in expressways begins

April 10, 2025   08:32 am

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation has announced that a pilot project enabling card payments on expressways will be launched this week.

According to the Ministry, the trial run will initially be implemented at the Kottawa and Kadawatha interchanges. Commuters using these interchanges will be able to make payments via debit and credit cards, as well as through QR code scanning.

Following the successful completion of the pilot phase, the Ministry aims to roll out card payment facilities across all expressways in Sri Lanka by May.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)