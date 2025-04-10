Parliament debates Batalanda Commission report

Parliament debates Batalanda Commission report

April 10, 2025   09:54 am

The parliamentary debate on the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the alleged establishment and operation of illegal detention centers and torture chambers in the ‘Batalanda’ Housing Scheme is scheduled to begin today (10).

The Parliamentary Secretariat has stated that the two-day debate will be held today from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. today (10).

Meanwhile, the second day of the debate on the commission report is scheduled to take place in May.

The relevant commission report was tabled in Parliament on March 14.

Following this debate, Parliament is scheduled to adjourn until May 8.

